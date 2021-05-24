Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,585 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

