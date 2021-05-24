Everest Re Group, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $30.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of RE stock opened at $264.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.46. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $192.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

