Exeedme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Exeedme has a market cap of $15.07 million and $1.77 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00390825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00183260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003479 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.48 or 0.00837267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,628,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

