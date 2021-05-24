Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

