ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 21,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76.

On Monday, March 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 154,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

