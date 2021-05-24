ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

EXLS opened at $99.78 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

