Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,823.75 ($36.89).

Get Experian alerts:

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.