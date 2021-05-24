Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

