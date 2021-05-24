Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $316.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,311.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.