Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.71. 324,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. The company has a market cap of $920.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.