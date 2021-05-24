Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ FERG opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $138.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.