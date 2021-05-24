Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

FERG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.93. 12,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $138.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $18,178,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $113,925,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $14,360,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

