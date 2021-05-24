Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 108 ($1.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,553 ($33.36). 226,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,420. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,416.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,378.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

