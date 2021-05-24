Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.43 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 22,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 349,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

