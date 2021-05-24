Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $7.35 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $87.49 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $7.35 or 0.00018826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.52 or 0.06659114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.83 or 0.01763208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00454036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00167012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.05 or 0.00637492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00445456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00365341 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,895,638 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

