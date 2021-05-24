First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.