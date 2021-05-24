First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group by 442.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $838.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $635.00 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.