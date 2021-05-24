First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

