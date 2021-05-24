First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,513,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,350,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

