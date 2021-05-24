FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

