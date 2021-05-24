Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flex by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 6,766,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,898,000 after acquiring an additional 523,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.12. 40,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

