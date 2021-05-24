Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.