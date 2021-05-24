Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Raised to GBX 300

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Shares of FORT stock traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 289.41 ($3.78). 172,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,695. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £661.73 million and a P/E ratio of -111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.69.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

