Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 291.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

