Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 35,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 187,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

