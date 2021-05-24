FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $8.62 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

