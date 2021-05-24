FTX Token Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $30.73 or 0.00082631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $286.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.66 or 0.00899944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.55 or 0.09066628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

