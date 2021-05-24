FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Centric Health Corp. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.23 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

