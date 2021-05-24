FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

