FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Lowered by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

