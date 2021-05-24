GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.33 and last traded at $185.74. 81,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,721,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of -2.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

