GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

GAN traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $696.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

