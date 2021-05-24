GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.98. GAN shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 4,101 shares traded.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.01 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

