Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.64

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2987610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The firm has a market cap of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

