GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

