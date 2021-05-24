General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.13 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

