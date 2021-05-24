Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 72.62.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

