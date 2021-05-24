Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

