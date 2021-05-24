Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,864,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 685,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.44 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

