Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $11.36 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

