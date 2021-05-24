Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

