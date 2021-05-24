Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit