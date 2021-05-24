GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s 8th Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 7.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $45,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 80,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

