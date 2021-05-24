Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE GLP opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $846.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

