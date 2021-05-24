Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14. 17,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,056,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

