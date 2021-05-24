Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14. 17,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,056,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit