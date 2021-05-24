Goose Finance Hits Market Cap of $10.27 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00014929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00985848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.41 or 0.10348823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00086738 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

