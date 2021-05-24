GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 29,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,050 shares of company stock worth $6,848,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

