Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $185.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average is $165.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.