Graypoint LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.