Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

