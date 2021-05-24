Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 666.10 ($8.70).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 715 ($9.34). The company had a trading volume of 282,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,664. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 699.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.